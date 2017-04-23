Sport.be

Wielrennen

Van der Breggen zet de kers op de taart in Luik

23.04.2017 | Niels Dirkx

Belga

De Nederlandse Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) heeft zondag de eerste editie van Luik-Bastenaken-Luik bij de vrouwen gewonnen.

Na 135,5 kilometer met start en aankomst in de Vurige Stede kwam de 27-jarige solo over de meet. Haar Britse ploegmate Elizabeth Deignan mocht als tweede mee het podium op, de Poolse Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Energie) werd derde.

Woensdag was olympisch kampioene Van der Breggen al voor het derde jaar op rij de beste in de Waalse Pijl en vorig weekend pakte ze de zege in de Amstel Gold Race, waardoor ze de drie klimklassiekers op haar naam mocht schrijven.

De vroege vlucht kwam zondag op naam van twee rensters: Biannic Aude en de Nederlandse Jeanna Korevaar. Veel meer dan een minuut kreeg het tweetal nooit, ze werden gegrepen net na de Côte de la Vecquée door een peloton dat al stevig was uitgedund. Cromwell probeerde het daarna, maar moest al snel terug in het zadel op La Redoute, de tweede klim van de dag.

Een klein groepje met favorieten bleef nog over, op de Roche aux-Faucons reden vijf rensters weg: ploegmates Lizzie Deignan en Anna van der Breggen, Niewiadoma, Ashleigh Moolman en Elisa Longo Borghini. Op de laatste klim van de dag ontbond Van der Breggen haar duivels. Borghini hing aan de rekker, de Nederlandse soleerde naar de zege. De sprint om de tweede plek werd een prooi voor Deignan, die het haalde voor de Poolse Niewiadoma.

