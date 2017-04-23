Van der Breggen zet de kers op de taart in Luik

Koop of abonneer je nu op cycling.be magazine

Het aprilnummer ligt nu in de winkel! Met: Boonen, Alaphilippe, Wellens & De Gendt, Stuyven & Theuns, Fietsen Met Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Anna van der Breggen, Kasia Niewiadoma en Freddy Loix als Bekende Velofiel. We focussen op Luik-Bastenaken-Luik met de drie nieuwe hellingen, een analyse van de typische heuvelpuncher, de winst van Valère Van Sweevelt in 1968 en de mooiste toertochten in de Ardennen. Maar de actieve fietser krijgt nog veel meer moois: we gaan op zoek naar de mooiste kasseistroken, vertellen het verhaal van onze Gran Fondo Strade Bianche, testen de Eddy Merckx Strasbourg 71, zetten de Specialized Roubaix en Tarmac tegenover elkaar op de kasseien, leggen 14 fietsbroeken op de testbank, trekken naar het mooie Bourgogne, geven tips om de regen te trotseren en nog veel meer. Bovendien kun je een gloednieuwe Eddy Merckx-fiets of een fietstrip naar de Franse bergen winnen!