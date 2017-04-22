Sport.be

Van Avermaet hoopt op top-10 in La Doyenne

22.04.2017

Greg Van Avermaet start zondag zonder stress in zijn vierde Luik-Bastenaken-Luik. De kopman van BMC beschouwt zichzelf niet als kanshebber op de zege. "Ik mik op een goed resultaat, hopelijk top tien", vertelde hij zaterdag op de presentatie in Luik. "Maar ik ben hier niet de favoriet. Samen met Samuel Sanchez en Dylan Teuns willen we een mooie wedstrijd rijden."

Het is van 2013 geleden dat Van Avermaet nog eens deelnam aan La Doyenne. Na zijn schitterende voorjaar, met overwinningen in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke, Gent-Wevelgem en Parijs-Roubaix, moet niets nog voor de olympische kampioen.

"Ik heb een mooi voorjaar achter de rug, ik heb hier niets te verliezen. Ik wil gewoon, met het oog op de toekomst, eens nagaan of ik hier een goed resultaat kan rijden en ga het nu eens proberen. Wellicht is zo'n voorjaar, met zo veel wedstrijden niet de beste voorbereiding, ik ben minder fris dan jongens als Kwiatkowski, Martin en Valverde, maar niets moet hier, alles mag en we zien wel waar ik eindig."

Van Avermaet stond ook even stil bij het overlijden van Scarponi. "Dat nieuws komt wel even hard aan. Het peloton is niet groot, je kent elkaar en zeker iemand zoals Scarponi, die al zo lang meedraait. Af en toe maakte ik met hem wel een kort praatje. Het is heel jammer wat gebeurd is, een ongeval. Je staat daar bij stil, zeker als het iemand is die je persoonlijk kent. Als renner train je dagelijks op de weg, vertrek je van je familie."

"Ieder van ons doet het en dan als iemand niet terugkeert, is dat even slikken toch. Je loopt als fietser risico, je hebt nu eenmaal weinig bescherming, dus als we aangereden worden, is het meestal wel ernstig. We moeten proberen zelf zoveel mogelijk aan onze eigen veiligheid te doen door zoveel mogelijk op het fietspad te rijden en zoveel mogelijk de goede wegen te kiezen waar er minder verkeer is. Anderzijds is het ook de taak van de autobestuurders om rekening te houden met ons, want wij hebben ook onze plaats op de openbare weg."

