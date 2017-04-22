Sport.be

Wielrennen

Astana: 'Moeten afscheid nemen van groot kampioen'

22.04.2017 | Gert-Jan Weyters

Belga

De Kazachse wielerformatie Astana heeft zaterdagochtend het overlijden van Michele Scarponi bevestigd. De 37-jarige Italiaan overleed eerder op de dag bij een aanrijding tijdens een trainingritje in de buurt van zijn woonplaats Filottrano, hij werd op een kruispunt gegrepen door een busje.

"Dit is een tragedie die te groot is om geschreven te worden", opent Astana het persbericht op zijn website. "Onze renner is deze ochtend overleden nadat hij op training aangereden werd door een busje. Michele laat een vrouw en twee kinderen na."

Scarponi had tot vrijdag nog de Tour of the Alps (2.BC) gereden, de vroegere Giro del Trentino. Hij had daar maandag zelfs nog de openingsetappe gewonnen en was vierde geworden in de eindstand. "Na de Tour of the Alps keerde hij met de auto naar huis terug en 's avonds was hij bij zijn familie", meldt Astana. "Zaterdagochtend vertrok hij voor een trainingsritje en toen sloeg het noodlot toe".

"We moeten afscheid nemen van een groot kampioen en een geweldig man, die altijd lachte. Hij was een fantastisch persoon voor iedereen in het Astana Pro Team. Heel onze wielerformatie wil de familie van Michele bijstaan in deze verschrikkelijke tijden."

Scarponi overleden na ongeval op training

