Sport.be

Wielrennen

Hermans mist La Doyenne met gebroken ribben

20.04.2017 | Laurens Van Heuverswijn

Belga

Ben Hermans is er zondag niet bij in Luik-Bastenaken-Luik. De Limburger van BMC brak twee ribbben na afloop van de Waalse Pijl toen hij ten val kwam na de finish. Dat meldt zijn team donderdag.

Hermans klaagde over pijn aan de ribben en na onderzoek in het ziekenhuis blijkt dat er sprake is van twee gebroken ribben (de vijfde en zesde rib). "Ben heeft nood aan enkele rustige dagen op de fiets", aldus teamarts Michel Cerfontaine. "We volgen zijn situatie op de voet en zullen zijn koersprogramma aanpassen."

Hermans hoopt snel te herstellen en terug in competitie te treden. "Het is niet gezond om een wedstrijd te koersen met twee gebroken ribben", zegt hij. "Ik wil geen risico nemen, ook al is het voor mij een grote teleurstelling om er zondag niet bij te zijn. Dit is evenwel de beste oplossing. Nu zal een nieuw wedstrijdprogramma voor mij opgesteld worden afhankelijk van mijn herstel."

De BMC-selectie voor LBL:
Damiano Caruso (Ita)
Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
Floris Gerts (Ned)
Amaël Moinard (Fra)
Samuel Sánchez (Spa)
Michael Schär (Zwi)
Dylan Teuns (Bel)
Greg Van Avermaet (Bel).

Koop of abonneer je nu op cycling.be magazine

Het aprilnummer ligt nu in de winkel! Met: Boonen, Alaphilippe, Wellens & De Gendt, Stuyven & Theuns, Fietsen Met Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Anna van der Breggen, Kasia Niewiadoma en Freddy Loix als Bekende Velofiel. We focussen op Luik-Bastenaken-Luik met de drie nieuwe hellingen, een analyse van de typische heuvelpuncher, de winst van Valère Van Sweevelt in 1968 en de mooiste toertochten in de Ardennen. Maar de actieve fietser krijgt nog veel meer moois: we gaan op zoek naar de mooiste kasseistroken, vertellen het verhaal van onze Gran Fondo Strade Bianche, testen de Eddy Merckx Strasbourg 71, zetten de Specialized Roubaix en Tarmac tegenover elkaar op de kasseien, leggen 14 fietsbroeken op de testbank, trekken naar het mooie Bourgogne, geven tips om de regen te trotseren en nog veel meer. Bovendien kun je een gloednieuwe Eddy Merckx-fiets of een fietstrip naar de Franse bergen winnen!

Lees ook

Facebook

Twitter

Voor de actieve fietser!

Cycling.be

De klassiekers van het veldrijden

SOUDAL Classics

Alles over het seizoen 2016-2017

DVV Verzekeringen Trofee

Boeken, DVD's, wielerkleding, ...

Sport.be webshop

Mis deze events niet

Meer

De volgende 10 evenementen

Meer
21.04 - 17.04 WIELRENNEN Tour of the Alps 2017 - Europe Tour
23.04 - 23.04 WIELRENNEN Liège-Bastogne-Liège - UCI WorldTour
23.04 - 18.04 WIELRENNEN Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey - UCI WorldTour
30.04 - 25.04 WIELRENNEN Tour de Romandie - UCI WorldTour
01.05 - 01.05 WIELRENNEN Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-54nkfurt - UCI WorldTour
14.05 - 09.05 WIELRENNEN 4 Jours de Dunkerque / Tour du Nord-Pas-de-Calais - Europe Tour
20.05 - 14.05 WIELRENNEN Amgen Tour of California - UCI WorldTour
24.05 - 28.05 WIELRENNEN Baloise Belgium Tour - Europe Tour
28.05 - 05.05 WIELRENNEN Giro d'Italia - UCI WorldTour
03.06 - 03.06 WIELRENNEN Carrefour Market Heistse Pijl - Europe Tour